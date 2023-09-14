Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are gone from WWE

This week’s (Sept. 12) episode of NXT included the following video where Joe Gacy and Ava Raine implied that The Schism lost two members, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, who wrestled as The Dyad (fka Grizzled Young Veterans’ Zack Gibson & James Drake):

While discussing Fowler and Reid’s current status with WWE, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer noted that their contract is up and they are gone from WWE:

“Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are gone. Their contract is up. I thought there was gonna be some angle or something, but they’re gone.”

Back in April, Fowler and Reid publicly revealed that WWE denied their release request, and said they will be free agents in October. Shawn Michaels said there is too much talent there to leave on the table, so he wanted to use them for as long as he had them under contract.

Whether their contracts are up right now or next month, the bottom line is that it appears they are gone from WWE kayfabe and will not be seen again on NXT television.

How did you feel about the way The Dyad went out on NXT, Cagesiders?