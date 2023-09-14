This is what Nia Jax has in store for you now that she’s back in WWE

It turns out that the recent rumors were true about Nia Jax preparing for a return to WWE.

Jax showed up in the closing sequence of this week’s Raw and laid wreck to both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. Based on how the angle played out, it looks like Nia will be challenging Ripley for the Women’s World Championship sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, WWE’s digital team is celebrating Nia’s return with the following top 10 list of the moments that define her career. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. 2023 Royal Rumble match return

9. Putting Lana through tables

8. Double Samoan drop on Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

7. Spears Alicia Fox through the barricade

6. Wins the WWE women’s tag team titles with Shayna Baszler

5. Wins the Evolution Battle Royal

4. Sole survivor at Survivor Series

3. 2023 return

2. Eliminates Mustafa Ali from Royal Rumble match

1. Beats Alexa Bliss to become the Raw women’s champion

This list gives WWE fans an idea of the kind of destruction they can expect from Jax during her upcoming push on Raw.

There’s one career-defining moment of Nia’s that didn’t make the cut, perhaps because WWE wasn’t a fan of it, and that’s when Nia screamed “My hole!” on Raw after injuring her butt. I suppose a sequel to “My hole!” isn’t in the cards if WWE doesn’t think it belongs on this list. That makes me a sad panda.

Are there any other moments from Nia’s career that you would add to the list, Cagesiders, perhaps involving Becky Lynch or Kairi Sane?