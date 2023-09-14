The 33rd annual PWI 500 - Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s (mostly) kayfabe ranking of the 500 best wrestlers in the world - is here.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was acknowledged in the number one spot last year. But he’s now a part-timer, and that opened the door for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to eclipse him in the rankings this year.

Let’s check out the top 10, keeping in mind that these rankings cover the period from July 2022 through June 2023.

Seth Rollins Roman Reigns Jon Moxley GUNTHER El Hijo del Vikingo MJF Kazuchika Okada Orange Cassidy Josh Alexander Cody Rhodes

The Shield dominate the top 3 spots, with Jon Moxley even beating out AEW World Champion MJF and Orange Cassidy, who successfully defended the AEW International title during most of the time period covered in the PWI 500. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes found his way into the top 10 despite missing the second half of 2022 and holding no championship gold since he returned to WWE in January 2023.

Rollins also finished in first place in 2015 and 2019, so if he keeps up this linear trend, we’ll see him here again in 2027.

Now it’s your turn go have fun debating the kayfabe rankings in the comments below, if you are so inclined.

You can purchase a digital or print copy of the December 2023 issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated dedicated to the 33rd PWI 500 here.