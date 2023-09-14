Report: Matt Riddle is expected to return to WWE next week

Over the weekend, there was an incident at New York’s JFK airport where WWE star Matt Riddle claimed he was sexually assaulted by an officer. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department are now investigating the matter.

Riddle went on to miss this Monday’s episode of Raw, and some folks assumed that is because WWE is also looking into the situation. However, it sounds like the word going around backstage in WWE is that Riddle actually missed the show due to a medical illness, with Riddle himself later citing an ear infection that will take multiple weeks to clear up.

The latest update on this story comes from PW Insider, indicating that Matt is now expected back on Raw next week:

“WWE sources indicate that Matt Riddle is currently slated to return next week at Monday Night Raw. Riddle missed this past week due to what talents were told was a “medical issue” and is also expected to miss this weekend’s live events.”

Riddle is currently in the middle of another odd couple tag team storyline on Raw, this time with Drew McIntyre as his reluctant partner.

Are you surprised to hear that the Original Bro is expected back on Raw next week? Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.