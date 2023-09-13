Becky Lynch’s title win brings NXT its best ever Tuesday night numbers

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 12 edition of WWE NXT.

According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch’s title win was watched by 850,000 and scored a .26 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are WAY up from the Tuesday before (26% and 44%, respectively). They’re also the best in either metric for any Tuesday since WWE moved their third brand to the night back in 2021. You have to go back to the “Wednesday Night War” days to find a better performance out of NXT.

Which was allegedly one of WWE’s goals in sending in a big star like Lynch to NXT — to beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings. Becky’s main event moment didn’t quite surpass the numbers Dynamite did last Wednesday, but we’ll see what they do tonight? In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

