NXT announces their next tournament in the midst of their current one

NXT is currently in the midst of running their first round robin-style tournament (more on that in a second), but they’re already teeing up their next one. On the Sept. 12 episode, they announced the Women’s Breakout Tournament is “coming soon”.

No one has been announced for this year’s Women’s Breakout Tournament, but Lola Vice has already stepped to the winner of 2022’s inaugural edition, Roxanne Perez. They’ll face off in a singles match next Tuesday, and it seems likely we’ll get some more information then.

About the ongoing tourney, three Global Heritage Invitational matches have taken place since our last check on the standings. Joe Coffey became the first person with four points (in the 12 minute time limit bouts that take place during the Group stage, winners receive two points, losers none, and both competitors get one in the event of draw) when he beat Akira Tozawa on Level Up last Friday. On last night’s NXT, Nathan Frazer defeated Tozawa and Tyler Bate took down Axiom.

It gives us the following standings:

Group A Butch: 3 points (1-0-1)

Tyler Bate: 2 (1-0-0)

Axiom: 1 (0-1-1)

Charlie Dempsey: 0 (0-1-0) Group B Joe Coffey: 4 points (2-0-0)

Nathan Frazer: 4 (2-1-0)

Duke Hudson: 2 (1-1-0)

Akira Tozawa: 0 (0-3-0)

The group winners face off on the Sept. 26 episode, with the victor of that moving on to challenge Heritage Cup-holder Noam Dar at No Mercy.

Let us know what you think about NXT's current and future tournaments.

