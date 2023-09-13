WWE exec & long-time board member departing company after TKO launch

Change inevitably happens following corporate acquisitions and mergers, and it’s been anticipated in the case of Endeavor purchasing WWE and spinning it off along with UFC as TKO Group Holdings. But when it came to changes in employment status, much of the focus has been on WWE’s rank & file — not the C Suite.

Our first big move does come from the executive leadership team, however. As first reported by PWInsider, and since confirmed by multiple outlets, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III is leaving WWE at the end of September. Riddick has been on the WWE Board of Directors for more than a decade. He served as interim CFO in 2020, and took over the position full-time a year later.

In his current role, Riddick was in charge of WWE’s financial planning & analysis, strategy, controllership, investor relations, tax, data analytics, technology, event travel, and facilities departments.

Post Wrestling’s John Pollock shared a portion of an internal memo Nick Khan sent to WWE employees today (Sept. 13) regarding Riddick’s departure:

“Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support, and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward.”

Riddick is one of the execs who was set to receive a multi-million dollar bonus when the Endeavor deal closed, which it did yesterday.