WWE went with a shocking ending to the Sept. 5 episode of NXT, cutting their cameras after Bron Breakker appeared to smash the steel steps down on Von Wagner’s head after their No Disqualification match. The story of Wagner being stretchered out of the Performance Center played out online, with at least one rumor helping to sell the angle.

They followed up last night (Sept. 12), tying the history Von shared with his manager Mr. Stone about a childhood medical condition into the angle. Here’s the statement announcer Vic Joseph read about Wagner’s status:

“Following those events of last week, Von Wagner’s been diagnosed with a minor skull fracture. Thankfully, Von was able to move away slightly at the last moment to take away full impact. However, due to his history of brain and skull surgeries, a timetable for recovery has yet to be determined and he’s being closely monitored by leading specialists and the WWE medical staff.”

For his part, Breakker didn’t waste any time moving on from his feud with Wagner. In fact, when Baron Corbin tried to give him props for his viciousness, Bron told him didn’t want respect. He wants to kick Corbin’s ass. They didn’t wait for No Mercy, either.

Their brawl didn’t end things, however. And that match is now confirmed for NXT’s Sept. 30 PLE in Bakersfield, California. Here’s the updated No Mercy card:

• Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT championship • Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the North American title • Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin • Noam Dar (c) vs. Global Heritage Invitational winner for the Heritage Cup

Thoughts?