The last episode of Raw produced by the Vince McMahon-owned WWE did some of the worst numbers in the show’s 30 year+ history. Not that there was anything Vince or anyone else could have done about it.

Per Wrestlenomics, the Sept. 11 show averaged 1,353,000 total viewers per hour. Not counting the “best of” episode that aired last Dec. 26, Monday’s was the least watched episode of Raw ever. The .40 rating among 18-49 year olds was also among the lowest in recent Raw history.

What happened? Monday Night Football returned, and the anticipation of Aaron Rodgers New York Jets’ debut, the shock at his quickly sustaining a season (and possibly career) ended, and a thrilling Jets comeback win drove the game to HUGE numbers. Sports TV Ratings reported 22,645,000 viewers watched the Jets vs. the Buffalo Bills across four Disney-owned channels (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes).

It led to big week-to-week drops across the board. It’s also much worse than Raw fared against the MNF opener last year, when Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle was watched by 19.8 million viewers. Compared to Sept. 12, 2022, Raw was down 21% in total viewers and 8% in the demo.

You can catch up on other aspects of this past Monday's show with our live blog, recap & review, and video highlights.