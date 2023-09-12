Becky Lynch wins NXT women’s championship

Becky Lynch made her return to NXT for this week’s episode of television to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT women’s championship, a title she has never held in her illustrious career, in the main event of the show. This after Stratton showed up to the main roster to bait her into it.

Her set up promo before the match:

She also bumped into Kiana James, who promised to come for her if she wins the title, with Becky welcoming that challenge, and Lyra Valkyria, who offered a show of support for an old friend.

It seemed unlikely Stratton, no matter how much belief WWE has in her, would be able to score a clean win over someone like Lynch. Put that along with how Becky was presented going in, and the outcome looked obvious.

Sure enough, Lynch used the Manhandle Slam to pin Stratton right there in the middle of the ring to win the NXT women’s championship for the very first time.

She finally did it.

