Ilja Dragunov in no hurry to get called up to WWE main roster

While current NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is eager to get her main roster call up despite how successful she’s been in the WWE developmental program, Ilja Dragunov, despite clearly being ready for the jump, is in no hurry.

Here’s what he told Busted Open Radio in a recent interview when asked about it:

That’s a good question, and I get these questions often in interviews and this is always about having a specific goal. I have no opinion on this. So on the other side, I would say if I would stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy because I’m not in a rush. I’ve entirely enjoyed the journey. I’m entirely enjoying not always to know everything and just see everything in front of me, being surprised, being challenged. Like, the surprise of life in all this journey is the most precious thing to me. Because if I could know everything, it would just be like goal after goal after goal. That’s not what art is all about. This business is performance art. And I’m an artist 100 percent.

Dragunov might as well be a farm for great matches, as he’s done nothing but tear the house down with pretty much every opponent while he’s been in NXT. This week, he’s scheduled to wrestle Wes Lee to determine the top contender to Carmelo Hayes’ NXT championship. A win would earn Dragunov a rematch from “The Great American Bash.”

Either way, he seems just fine doing whatever is asked of him and making the absolute most of it.