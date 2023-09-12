Vince McMahon and his mustache are back

The usual dirt sheet debate is swirling about what was changed on Raw last night (Sept. 11), which of those changes were phoned in from Vince McMahon, and when. But with the official close of Endeavor’s purchase of WWE and launch of the new WWE & UFC umbrella corporation TKO Group Holdings, it was absolutely clear that McMahon is back after a couple months off to recover from back surgery.

McMahon, who owns approximately 16% of TKO and will serve as its Executive Chairman, was at the New York Stock Exchange this morning when Endeavor & TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and President & COO Mark Shapiro rang the opening bell. UFC CEO Dana White, WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Creative Office Paul “Triple H” Levesque, long-time WWE executive Kevin Dunn, WWE star Bianca Belair, and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier were also part of the group on hand to celebrate TKO’s first day of trading on the Exchange.

Some photos of the group taken outside the building, which was decorated with TKO, UFC & WWE signage and props, are also making the rounds online. The 78 year old looks to have recovered nicely from what was described as a “life altering operation”, and is not giving up the dyed hair/mustache look he debuted for WrestleMania 39 and the announcement of the Endeavor deal.

So while he may no longer be the majority owner of WWE, Vince McMahon isn’t going anywhere.