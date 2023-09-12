Shinsuke Nakamura gives some depth to Seth Rollins feud

When Shinsuke Nakamura initially kicked up an issue with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins the focus was largely on the fact that Nakamura knew about something Rollins was trying to keep quiet — a back injury. When it came time for the two to headline Payback, it didn’t make much of a difference, though.

Rollins retained, and Nakamura’s only recourse was a post-match beatdown.

The idea was clearly to continue this feud but it would need some more depth. So on Monday Night Raw this week, Nakamura gave it just that:

“Seth Rollins, do you feel like a champion? Did you feel victorious when I stood tall over your broken body? You are not honorable. Would the people still sing your song if they remembered the things you’ve done. The road to your success is lined with the bodies of those that trusted you. You believe the weak exist to be consumed by the strong. Seth Rollins, a manipulator; a deceiver; a liar. You bring shame upon your family. You have no remorse. I will strip you of your title and expose the lies you claim to stand for. Your words mean nothing. I will challenge you when I feel like it.”

It really did just sort of happen that Rollins was a bad dude and then fans started singing his song and just sort of went with it. A rival drawing attention to his history of misdeeds is an interesting play, namely because it gives the champ an opportunity to atone for his past mistakes, something that really hasn’t happened in any storyline just yet.

Or maybe we see that he hasn’t changed one bit and everyone is just sort of under the spell of a charismatic man with a catchy chune for an entrance theme.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: