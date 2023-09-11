Nia Jax returns to WWE

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Norfolk was headlined by Rhea Ripley defending her women’s world championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a battle of two powerful top stars in the WWE women’s division. The match was pretty damn good too, with the challenger offering up an offense unlike anything Ripley has had to deal with since she became champion.

But in the end, none of it mattered.

That’s because Nia Jax made her return to WWE, taking out Rodriguez first, setting up Ripley finisher her off to retain her title, before turning her attention to the champion. The message seemed clear as day.

She’s back and coming for it all.

It was roughly one month ago that Jax confirmed she was training and staying ready for a call from WWE. She also teased out coming for revenge on Ripley for eliminating her from the Royal Rumble in her last surprise return earlier this year.

Now here we are.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.