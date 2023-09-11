Report: LA Knight and WWE ‘far apart on money as of now’ in contract negotiations

It was just a few days ago that reports made the rounds that LA Knight was close to finalizing a deal with WWE that would lock him in for the next five years with the company. Now, a new report from Fightful Select is pumping the brakes on that.

Indeed, that report indicates Knight and WWE are “far apart on money” as of right now and no deal appears to be imminent. Having said that, the two sides will, of course, continue to negotiate in the hopes of getting a long-term deal done.

It’s a good time to be LA Knight (YEAH), as WWE has a lot of reasons to get behind him in a big way at present time. Knight, then, is smart to use that to his advantage to secure himself a big deal now. He’s already 40-years-old and may not ever be as over as he is at this moment.

It’s now or never for the Megastar.

The good news for all his fans is that his current contract isn’t up until 2025, so there’s no reason to worry about his status in the near future.