Jim Duggan released from hospital after emergency surgery

What began as a weekend of celebration for “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan quickly turned worrisome as the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized following a ceremony in Duggan’s honor in his hometown of Glens Falls, N.Y. He underwent emergency surgery and was on the mend by Sunday (Sept. 10).

Early Monday (Sept. 11), Duggan’s social media account released a brief statement saying he was feeling better. It also included a picture of Duggan sitting upright and smiling while flashing his famous thumbs-up.

Jim is finally starting to feel better. Thank you again for your prayers and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/RSXYwhq8ln — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 11, 2023

But the good news didn’t stop there.

A few hours after that update, another statement was issued saying Hacksaw was leaving the hospital.

Out of the HOSPITAL!!!



Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!!



Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time.



Love you! pic.twitter.com/pCDi6OYDdX — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 11, 2023

It’s still unknown what caused Duggan to go to the hospital or what his surgery was for. But for now, the worst seems to be behind him as the inaugural Royal Rumble winner continues to prove that even in retirement, a tough guy is always a tough guy.