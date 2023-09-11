Report: Investigations underway after Matt Riddle accuses airport police of sexual assault

Over the weekend, WWE’s Matt Riddle was returning to the United States from last week’s Superstar Spectacle event in India. While traveling through New York’s JFK Airport, an incident involving Riddle occurred. TMZ reports the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (the law enforcement arm of the bi-state agency which runs transit-related facilities like airports in the region) has launched an investigation into that incident after Riddle made a sexual assault claim against one of their officers.

The accusation came in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 10). Along with a photo of an officer, Riddle wrote:

Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! Asshole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!

TMZ’s sources say Port Authority police were called about a “disorderly person” deplaning. When they met that person in the terminal, it turned out to be Riddle. According to what TMZ was told, officers spoke to Riddle and other witnesses at that time. Riddle “seemed apologetic in the moment”, no report was filed, and he was allowed to leave. But while the agency was apparently caught off-guard by Riddle’s accusation after what they felt was a fairly routine situation, it is still launching an internal investigation into the matter.

Prior to TMZ’s reporting, Ringside News was covering the story. Their version is slightly more detailed, with that site claiming to have spoken to an officer on the scene who told them a “heavily intoxicated” Riddle was “acting disruptive” while transferring flights.

Ringside also says WWE has launched an investigation into the incident.

For his part, Riddle indicated on social media early Sunday morning that he was flying out of JFK. He only alluded to his deleted accusation: