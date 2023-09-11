Raw airs tonight (Sept. 11) with a live show from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is the second episode of Raw during the five week build towards Fastlane, which takes place on October 7.

A whole lot of wrestlers are pissed off at Jey Uso

Jey Uso returned to Raw last week as the newest member of the roster. Sami Zayn welcomed Jey back with open arms, but that wasn’t the case with the rest of the locker room.

First, Sami specifically cited his tag team partner Kevin Owens as someone who wouldn’t be happy about seeing Jey on Raw. Owens wasn’t on the show last week so nothing came of it, but things could get awkward tonight when he returns.

Then there are Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, who crossed paths with Jey on their way to the ring and were clearly annoyed by his presence.

Finally, Adam Pearce told Jey that someone from the Raw roster will be sent over to SmackDown soon as trade compensation for Jey’s move to the red brand. Adam warned Jey that depending on who gets moved, it might piss off some other wrestlers in the locker room, and things will get worse for Jey before they get better.

Given Jey’s history in The Bloodline over the last few years, it’s not hard to understand why Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and plenty of other Raw wrestlers are giving Jey the cold shoulder. However, Dominik Mysterio wants Jey to join The Judgment Day. If Jey rejects the offer, that could put him squarely in the crosshairs of the most dominant stable on Monday nights.

Which one of Jey’s many enemies in the Raw locker room will be the first one to try to attack him? Perhaps we’ll get that answer later tonight on Raw.

The rest of the title scene

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her belt tonight against Raquel Rodriguez. This is a rematch from Payback, where Dominik Mysterio got involved in the finish. As a result, that little shithead is banned from ringside for this bout.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER became the longest reigning titleholder of all-time last week, and he plans to have a big celebration tonight. Which babyface will crash his party?

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wasn’t in any shape to compete last week but wanted to put his belt on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura anyway. Ricochet took up the fight on Seth’s behalf, and things got pretty wild a steel chair involved. Will Nakamura finish the job of injuring Ricochet tonight as he tries to send a message to the champ ahead of their presumed rematch? Is Damian Priest watching and ready to strike at the right time with his Money in the Bank contract?

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor will probably need to give Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens a rematch for the belts soon enough. What kind of stipulation can be added to the rematch to outdo the street fight they had at Payback? If the rematch does take place soon, it could open the door for JD McDonagh to try gaining Priest’s trust and become the next member of The Judgment Day.

The WWE women’s tag team titles are still cursed. We learned last week that Piper Niven was not medically cleared to compete. If this becomes a bigger issue, the rest of the women in the locker room should be prepared to declare themselves Chelsea’s new partner and fellow tag team champion, just like Piper did a few weeks back.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Cody Rhodes returns to Raw tonight. He has been sort of meandering around without a clear objective ever since his feud with Brock Lesnar ended at SummerSlam. Will WWE find a suitable opponent for Cody to fight at Fastlane? It sounds like Drew McIntyre is willing to kick Cody’s ass, under the right circumstances.

- Becky Lynch is headed to NXT tomorrow for a shot at women’s champion Tiffany Stratton. Will Stratton show up on Raw tonight to send a violent message to The Man ahead of their title fight?

- McRiddle and New Day are having problems getting along of late, with each team accidentally costing the other a match against the Viking Raiders. Drew McIntyre is very frustrated with the way things are going, so this might be the start of his heel turn.

- Tommaso Ciampa had something important to say to Adam Pearce last week. Was it about his goal to become the top guy in WWE, or was it instead about the fact that Johnny Gargano is still missing?

- Shayna Baszler returned to Raw last week with a win over Zoey Stark. She seemed impressed with Zoey’s effort in their match. Could this be a new tag team in the women’s division?

- After losing to LA Knight at Payback, The Miz tried to save face last week by beating up an invisible John Cena. What an idiot.

What will you be looking for on Raw?