WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 11, 2023) from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Fastlane premium live event scheduled for early next month in Indianapolis.

Advertised for tonight: GUNTHER has officially broken the record for longest Intercontinental championship reign so Imperium will be holding a celebration to mark the occasion. Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes makes his return after a week off with something to say, Rhea Ripley defends the women’s world championship against Raquel Rodriguez with Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 11