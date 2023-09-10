Jim Duggan on the mend after emergency surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was hospitalized this weekend following a ceremony in his hometown of Glens Falls, N.Y., honoring the 69-year-old wrestling legend. According to his wife, Debra, Duggan underwent emergency surgery and would have to cancel an upcoming appearance.

The cause of Duggan’s illness or the reason for his surgery has not been revealed, but there is good news on his condition, according to his social media page.

Jim is resting comfortably. He is on the mend and will be back on his feet soon. Thank you for your prayers, good wishes and messages. Hacksaw's fans are awesome!



Though Jake Roberts has a history of sending unwanted gifts, it’s nice to know that he pulled no shenanigans here, and it’s even better to hear that ol’ “Hacksaw” is improving.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to one of wrestling’s favorite tough guys.