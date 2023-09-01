John Cena hosting Payback

John Cena made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as the company had been promoting so heavily over the past week. He quickly confirmed he will indeed be hanging around for the next couple months, making regular appearances during that time.

Word got around earlier today that he would likely be making more shows than that, like the next two premium live events on the schedule, Payback and Fastlane. We now have confirmation of at least one of those events.

Indeed, Cena revealed on SmackDown he will be the host of Payback in Pittsburgh:

What exactly does that entail? Who knows! What he’ll be doing on the show is hardly as important as making fans aware he will indeed be on the show in some capacity.

For what it’s worth, he gave Jimmy Uso an Attitude Adjustment on this very same episode of SmackDown. Perhaps they’ll do something more with that?

Either way, he’ll be there.

