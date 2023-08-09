The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 8) episode of WWE NXT.

According to PWTorch, last night’s show was watched by 776,000 total viewers, and scored a .23 rating amoung 18-49 year olds.

The overall audience number is up 8% from last week, and marks four consecutive weeks above 700K. It’s also the most viewers NXT’s had since April 20, 2021 — its second Tuesday show after waving the white flag in the Wednesday Night War with AEW Dynamite.

The demo rating was unchanged, which means it only ties the other best-since-2021 number NXT has now hit for three straight weeks and four times in the past two months.

And if that’s not enough to convince you the strategy of bringing Raw stars like Dominik & Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to NXT is a winning one, SpoilerTV says WWE easily won the night on cable last night. MTV’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was second with a .17 in 18-49.

Can they keep climbing, or is this the peak? We’ll find out next week, or perhaps the week after when we get the Heatwave special episode. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.