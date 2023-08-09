Logan Paul opened SummerSlam with a heelish victory over Ricochet last Saturday night, then flew from Detroit to Dallas in time to watch his brother Jake's unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in a boxing match... and get involved in a ringside scuffle of his own at American Airlines Center.

But the Media Megastar isn't taking a break from making headlines.

Yesterday (Aug. 8), we learned who Paul will be facing in his own return to the boxing world. When he gets in the ring Oct. 14 in Manchester, England he'll doing so against Dillon Dannis.

Dennis is an amateur wrestler who made the move to mixed martial arts, winning his first two fights with Bellator. But he hasn't fought since 2019 and, like most of the MMA guys who get booked in these boxing matches with influencers, he isn't a boxer.

But he is a training partner of UFC legend Conor McGregor, something that's already factoring into promotion of this fight... and possibly Logan's next one.

Paul talked about both his last WWE bout and the Dannis match on the new episode of Impaulsive. He had a ton of praise for both Ricochet and his fiancee ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who joined their angle and helped deliver what Logan claimed was the "most viewed social clip" from the event at Ford Field...

He also hinted at his boxing career becoming part of his pro wrestling gimmick:

"I'm interested to see how this conversation continues in my WWE career story arc with this boxing weaving in. I want to hop back and forth, I don't know if it's ever been done."

According to Nate Diaz, a fight with the elder Paul brother was being discussed until WWE got involved. McGregor might not have the same qualms.