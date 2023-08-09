NXT may be giving its crowd a reason to boo Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is one of several wrestlers with main roster experience that WWE currently has playing their trade in NXT. Unlike most of the others though, the Performance Center crowd didn't welcome the former 24/7 champion with an alignment-appropriate reaction. Despite booking her in the most babyface of fashions, the Orlando faithful booed Brooke mercilessly back in June.

Since then, Brooke's remained a face while stepping out of the spotlight while playing mentor to Kelani Jordan's. If the Aug. 8 episode was any indication however, she may be transitioning out of both roles.

Jordan took a match with Blair Davenport at Brooke's behest, looking to find her "killer instinct". The newcomer lost, which forced Dana to bring a leather strap to the ring to chase off Davenpost... and almost whip Kelani with.

She didn't, but will take on the British wrestler herself next week to show Jordan what "killer instinct" looks like:

Dana Brooke Vs Blair Davenport next week on NXT that killer instinct about to be set free pic.twitter.com/hvrbIQts1h — these are my terms & conditions (@FlexChupacabra) August 9, 2023

Our heel turn sense is tingling. Let us know if you agree. On your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s show (including Davenport vs. Jordan and its aftermath):

