NXT books three matches set for its next special episode, Heatwave

Last night (Aug. 8), NXT announced their next special episode. “Heatwave” will descend upon us in two weeks, on Aug. 22.

That doesn’t leave a ton of time to set-up and promote a card, so they got right down to business on this week’s show.

• Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT championship at Heatwave, against the winner of a Wes Lee/Dijak match which will take place next Tuesday (Aug. 15). An issue between Hayes and former North American champ Lee was established last week after they lost a tag match to Meta-Four’s Noam Dar & Oro Mensah. Dijak stepped to Melo on last night’s show. • The man who challenged Hayes at Great American Bash, Ilja Dragunov, will wrestle Trick Williams on Aug. 22. After that PLE Williams told the champ he doesn’t want to be seen as a sidekick, and that he’d take down the Mad Russian to prove he wasn’t one. Last night, Dragunov told him to bring it. • After Tyler Bate beat Dar for the fake Heritage Cup he’s been carrying around (Mensah lost the real one when he defended it against Nathan Frazer while Noam was “Injured”, which caused the Scottish Supernova to fall into a coma-like stupor until his Meta-Four mates gave him the bogus Cup... love it or hate it, this program has been A LOT). Frazer brokered a deal where Bate gave Dar back his fake Cup in exchange for a shot at him & the actual one at Heatwave.

Sound like a good way to spend a summer Tuesday night? Could it be the line-up that achieves WWE’s rumored goal of beating Dynamite in the 18-49 year old demographic?