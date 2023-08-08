It was a big night for NXT this evening, as the legendary Rey Mysterio came to the Performance Center for a special appearance. He was there to be in the corner of Dragon Lee, who was challenging his son, Dominik, for the North American championship in the main event of the evening.

Rey, who spent his night dishing out advice while endorsing the likes of Thea Hail, introduced Lee for the big match by calling him the future North American champion.

That could very well end up being a true statement but Lee couldn’t prove it accurate here, as he was unable to overcome the the big advantage Dirty Dom always has — Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Indeed, Lee got close but Ripley quickly threw in the North American title. The referee saw it but Rey wrestled it away from his son. This kept the official busy enough for Ripley to use her title to lay Lee out.

That was all it took.

After, Lyra Valkyria got involved and helped send the heels packing, so we could very well be in for a mixed tag team match in the near future. But either way, Dominik Mysterio is still your North American champion.

Like it or lump it.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s show right here.