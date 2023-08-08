JD McDonagh might be joining The Judgment Day after all

JD McDonagh was drafted from NXT to the Raw brand in early May. At the time, multiple rumors indicated that WWE was considering him as a new member of The Judgment Day. By the middle of May, one such tease even made it onto television.

McDonagh wrestled Dolph Ziggler on Raw in late May, but he disappeared from the show in June and July and was seemingly banished to Main Event. By the middle of July, the rumor mill claimed that WWE’s plans for McDonagh with The Judgment Day were on hold.

This past weekend, JD resurfaced as fodder in the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim. But it was last night’s (Aug. 7) episode of Raw where he really made it back into The Judgment Day’s story in a big way.

JD showed up in this tense backstage segment between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, where he was strongly aligned with Finn and suggested that Damian’s Money in the Bank contract is the root of the group’s current problems.

Even though McDonagh isn’t a member of The Judgment Day, he did the group a favor later in the night by taking out Sami Zayn in a backstage attack.

Given the way things played out at SummerSlam, there might not be enough room in The Judgment Day for both Finn Balor and Damian Priest to co-exist going forward. If that’s the case, and Damian is the one who is eventually booted out, it sure looks like JD will be waiting in the wings to take his place.

How do you feel about JD McDonagh potentially joining The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.