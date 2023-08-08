Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar this past weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2023. After their match was over, Lesnar took off his gloves and gave Rhodes a big endorsement, complete with a handshake and hug.

In the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Triple H claimed that Brock’s endorsement of Rhodes after the match was was “completely unplanned.”

Sports Illustrated asked Rhodes about that special moment with Lesnar. Cody said he really thought Brock was going to hit him when he saw the gloves come off.

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it.”

Cody finished his story by revealing that Brock was nowhere to be found backstage after their match.

“I came to the back, there was a nice ovation in the Gorilla Position, but Brock was nowhere to be found. I didn’t see him the rest of the night. The way I see it, we didn’t need to speak. Brock left it all in the ring.”

