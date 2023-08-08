Baron Corbin is ‘fighting to stay in NXT’

Baron Corbin was classified as a free agent coming out of this year’s WWE Draft. He hasn’t wrestled a main roster match since June, and has instead gone back to his roots in NXT during this time.

In an interview with The Angle Podcast, Baron explained why he’s fighting to stay in NXT for a while longer before returning to Raw or SmackDown:

“I’m still on all three shows. But I am fighting to stay in NXT a little bit because I really just want to give our audience a good break from me. Give them a few months without me driving them nuts. So I would like to personally stay in NXT for a couple more months, and just really fine tune the details of what I’m trying to bring to the people.”

In addition to wanting to give WWE fans a break from him, Baron also just loves working with the NXT roster:

“They’re hungry. They’ve got a lot of energy, a lot of excitement. They love this. It elevates your passion...I’m loving it down there.”

When do you think the time will be right for Baron Corbin to return Raw or SmackDown television? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.