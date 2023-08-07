Sonya Deville confirms her injury, says the timing couldn’t be worse

Just a few hours ago, TMZ reported that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL in a match on the July 28 episode of SmackDown against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Deville has now confirmed the news on social media. Here she is providing her fans with an update on the situation:

Deville says she will have surgery on Tuesday and be out of action “for an extended period of time.” She expresses bitterness about the injury considering how hard she has worked to finally become a champion in WWE, and so the timing couldn’t be worse. She also jokes (but not really) about the WWE women’s tag team belts being cursed.

The rest of Sonya’s message offers an optimistic perspective about testing herself with this latest challenge, thanking her fans for their support, and vowing that she will be back “sooner rather than later.”