The New Day return to WWE

It was just a couple weeks ago that Xavier Woods was saying The New Day would be “back on the attack in due time.” As it turns out, that time was this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Minneapolis, because Woods, who hasn’t been seen for months, and Kofi Kingston, out since March after ankle surgery, made their return to WWE.

They did so answering an open challenge from The Viking Raiders, who said they welcomed anyone to bring them battle and be sacrificed.

Kingston looked as good as he ever did, and commentary was sure to tell us anyone in the tag team division should be on the lookout for the 12-time champions. Sure enough, after a fine match, especially considering how long they’ve been out of action, Woods pinned Ivar after The Limit Break.

A successful return to a division that could use some depth.

