Chad Gable gets a shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental championship

Drew McIntyre failed to take the Intercontinental championship from GUNTHER at SummerSlam this past weekend in Detroit, and WWE wasted no time finding a new top contender. Indeed, Adam Pearce announced a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday Night Raw this week in Minneapolis pitting Ricochet (who he was apologizing to for how he lost to the cheating Logan Paul) vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable.

The idea was they’ve all been knocking on the door, so here’s an opportunity to break the damn thing down themselves.

After one hell of a 4-Way, with everyone in the match working hard as hell for it, it was Gable who pinned Ciampa to earn himself a crack at the crown.

You’ll remember it was just last week that these two crossed paths, and Gable came out of it saying he was coming for GUNTHER post-SummerSlam. He’s now making good on that promise, though it’s unclear when exactly the match will take place.

After, Gable celebrated with his family:

Way to go, @WWEGable!



Following one of the biggest wins of his career on #WWERaw, the new number one contender for the #ICTitle celebrates with his son in a touching moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E9Kr4OjdXz — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023

This should be great.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.