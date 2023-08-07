Triple H gets in on the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg feud

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been flirting with fighting each other, somewhere, somehow, someway for some time now. It’s probably not going to happen, for a number of reasons, least of all the two coming together to agree on the where and the how of it all.

That hasn’t stopped Musk from having some fun with it, and that included a brief trip into our corner of the world after seeing a clip from SummerSlam:

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Like I said, this is all deeply unserious stuff. Having said that, the folks at WWE never met some publicity they didn’t like and it took very little time for Triple H himself to get in on the action:

Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S pic.twitter.com/1lllI9Ic0e — Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023

I guess that would be the current WWE CCO and head of creative offering to help train Musk? I don’t know. It doesn’t really matter, because this is almost certainly not going to lead anywhere, least of all a WWE ring.

But if there’s even the slightest chance, you can bet they’ll be doing their damndest to make it happen.