Sonya Deville reportedly suffers torn ACL and will require surgery

According to TMZ, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville has suffered a torn ACL:

TMZ Sports has learned she’s suffered a serious knee injury that will require surgery. Our sources say DeVille tore her ACL during her tag team championship match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on July 28 in New Orleans on SmackDown ... and will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to fix the issue. We’re told there’s currently no timetable for her return to the ring. WWE, meanwhile, will be addressing the future of the women’s tag team titles during Monday Night Raw at 8 PM on USA.

Even though no timetable for Sonya’s return to the ring is given in the report, this type of injury and surgery happens often enough where in my head I automatically associate it with being out for around one full year.

Deville and Chelsea Green just won the tag team titles on the July 17 episode of Raw and never defended the belts. The July 28 match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair that is cited in TMZ’s report was actually a non-title match, which the champs went on to lose.

This news continues the curse of the WWE women’s tag team titles, where it seems like whoever holds the belts are doomed to bad health or bad creative. It hasn’t even been three months since the belts were last vacated due to injury.

We’ll have to wait and see how WWE addresses this situation later tonight on Raw.