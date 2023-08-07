Ronda Rousey says she has no reason to stay in WWE

WWE star Ronda Rousey posted the following on Instagram a short while ago:

Rousey directly addresses Shayna Baszler in the post and says “you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay”.

On the surface, this appears to be Rousey’s way of confirming that she is done with WWE, at least for now. She was reportedly set to leave WWE very soon, and it looks like she is ready to go after putting over her best friend Shayna in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam this past weekend.

Rousey debuted with WWE in 2018 at WrestleMania 34 in what was arguably the match of the night, teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She went on to headline WrestleMania 35 one year later against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, in what was the first time women main evented WWE’s biggest event of the year.

After taking time off from WWE to start a family, Rousey returned for a second run in early 2022 at Royal Rumble, but what followed was a mostly underwhelming series of matches with wrestlers like Liv Morgan and Shotzi before she put over Baszler on her way out the door at SummerSlam 2023. Rousey was at times very unhappy with how things went in WWE during her second run with the company.

If this is truly it for Ronda’s pro wrestling career, what is your overall assessment of her time in the business? Sound off in the comments below, Cagesiders.