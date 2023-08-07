Report: Former AEW star is ‘believed to have signed’ with WWE

According to PW Insider, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. is believed to have signed a deal with WWE:

“Brian Pillman Jr. is slated to be at this week’s WWE NXT TV Taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. ...Pillman is believed to have signed with WWE.”

Pillman’s exit from AEW made the news last month after his contract expired. He was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as a free agent just a few days later, which came along with rumors that WWE was interested in signing him. The following week, Pillman indicated that something huge was in the works.

The biggest thing Brian ever did in AEW was a feud with MJF that resulted in a loss at Dynamite Grand Slam in 2021. It was all downhill for Pillman from there, especially when his tag team act lost its name and Julia Hart.

