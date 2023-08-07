WWE says SummerSlam broke a whole bunch of company records

WWE business is booming in 2023, so it’s no surprise that this past weekend’s SummerSlam event was a huge success for the promotion.

WWE issued a press release today detailing some of the records set by the biggest party of the summer:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 7, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam which emanated from Ford Field in Detroit became the most-watched and highest-grossing SummerSlam in company history. The premium live event set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship and merchandise. With 59,194 in attendance in the Motor City, SummerSlam generated a record gate of $8.5 million, the largest gate for any non-WrestleMania event ever. It was the most-watched SummerSlam in company history and among the top three audiences in the history of WWE on Peacock. SummerSlam generated the most sponsorship revenue for any non-WrestleMania event ever with $7 million, up 23 percent versus 2022. Slim Jim®, C4 and Rocket Mortgage were among WWE’s sponsors for the premium live event. In partnership with special event retail partner Fanatics, merchandise sales were up 60 percent versus the record set in 2021, marking the best performance in company history for any premium live event outside of WrestleMania. On Location packages set a new SummerSlam record, up 47 percent versus 2022. In addition, SummerSlam became the most-viewed social SummerSlam of all time with over 230 million views and four million hours of video consumed, a 26 percent increase over last year.

It’s worth noting that WrestleTix says the paid attendance figure for SummerSlam is 51,477.

Overall, it’s quite an impressive list of accolades that WWE covers in this press release. Phrases like “most-watched,” “highest grossing,” and “best performance in company history,” are becoming a monthly norm for WWE with these events; the financial juggernaut does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Which numbers in the WWE press release on SummerSlam stand out to you, Cagesiders?