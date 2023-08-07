Kairi Sane announces an indefinite hiatus following reports of her WWE return

Following reports from this weekend that former WWE star Kairi Sane will return to the promotion later in 2023, she made an announcement today in Japan regarding her future plans.

Here’s what KAIRI had to say, courtesy of the following translation from Eastern Lariat:

“I have made a decision. I can’t say it clearly, but in preparation for a new voyage, a voyage of determination, I would like to put my activities on indefinite hiatus as of the end of September 2023. Rest assured that this is a positive decision. Lastly, I would like to thank President Rossy Ogawa for not giving up on me, who was said to have no talent, everyone at Stardom who supported me, wrestlers from other organisations, the media and the fans who have always supported me. Thank you very much”

So KAIRI is going on hiatus from her current work in Japan by the end of September, in order to prepare for a new voyage. That timeline would certainly line up with a return to WWE around November, as has been rumored.

What’s your reaction to KAIRI’s news, Cagesiders?