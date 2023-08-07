WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 7, 2023) from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, featuring all the fallout from the SummerSlam premium live event that went down just this past Saturday night in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight: It’s the first stop for the red brand post the second biggest show of the year, and there is much to work out. Cody Rhodes is already asking “what’s next?” Seth Rollins is still world heavyweight champion after Damian Priest tried and failed to help Finn Balor take it from him, The Judgment Day is in shambles, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 7