Logan Paul made it to Jake Paul’s fight after SummerSlam, and maybe got into it with a fan ringside

Before SummerSlam, Logan Paul revealed he asked WWE to put his match with Ricochet on first so he could quickly hop on a jet and fly to from Detroit to Dallas to be in the building for his brother Jake’s fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz. That’s exactly how it ended up playing out, with Paul scoring a brass knuckles assisted win over Ricochet before hightailing it to Texas.

He made it in time to watch Jake defeat Diaz via decision. He never even changed out of his wrestling gear.

Which is what makes this video even more funny:

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

That would indeed appear to be Paul getting into it ringside with a fan, as he can be seeing saying something before starting to get physical. He’s quickly held back and there’s a lot of pushing and shoving that ensues but never goes anywhere beyond that, at least not in this video.

What a night for the Paul brothers, huh?