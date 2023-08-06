 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Logan Paul made it to Jake Paul’s fight after SummerSlam, and maybe got into it with a fan ringside

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Before SummerSlam, Logan Paul revealed he asked WWE to put his match with Ricochet on first so he could quickly hop on a jet and fly to from Detroit to Dallas to be in the building for his brother Jake’s fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz. That’s exactly how it ended up playing out, with Paul scoring a brass knuckles assisted win over Ricochet before hightailing it to Texas.

He made it in time to watch Jake defeat Diaz via decision. He never even changed out of his wrestling gear.

Which is what makes this video even more funny:

That would indeed appear to be Paul getting into it ringside with a fan, as he can be seeing saying something before starting to get physical. He’s quickly held back and there’s a lot of pushing and shoving that ensues but never goes anywhere beyond that, at least not in this video.

What a night for the Paul brothers, huh?

In This Stream

WWE SummerSlam 2023 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 21 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats