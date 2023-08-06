Sheamus just wants to protect Honky Tonk Man’s legacy

Yesterday morning, in the hours leading up to SummerSlam, Sheamus took to (sigh) X to post the following:

The legacy he’s referring to, of course, is Honky Tonk Man’s record 454 consecutive days as Intercontinental champion. GUNTHER is fast approaching it and Sheamus’ old pal Drew McIntyre was the latest challenger tasked with putting a stop to him.

As we saw at Ford Field in Detroit, McIntyre came up short.

Back to Sheamus:

Only I can save HTM… #saveHTM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 6, 2023

Now, we’re obligated to point out that Sheamus has long been attempting to become what he calls an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, and the Intercontinental title is the one championship that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career in WWE. So he has a secondary motive here, beyond already feuding with GUNTHER himself at one point.

Still, it’s a pretty great angle for someone to take with all this.

It may not matter in the end, as Sheamus kicked up some new issues with AJ Styles and The O.C. on SmackDown this past week and at SummerSlam, so he’s got his hands full elsewhere. He’s got just over one month to take GUNTHER down to protect Honky Tonk Man’s legacy.

You peaked with me son.. and you know it. #eurotrash #saveHTM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 6, 2023

Can he do it?