Dakota Kai is ‘still a ways away’ from being cleared for in-ring return

Dakota Kai made a surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, to celebrate alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates after Iyo Sky cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win the women’s championship from Bianca Belair. It’s the first time we’ve seen her since she suffered a knee injury back in May.

Lest anyone think she’s ready to return, she made clear at the post-show press conference that she’s a long way from being cleared:

“So, I came because this is such a big moment for her, and us as a group. I’m still a ways away from being in ring cleared. But I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But, yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we’re getting there.”

She also said she’s squatting some heavy weight already and building her strength back up for when she does get cleared to return. What will be interesting is whether or not Damage CTRL is still a group by that time. There have been various teases of unrest between Sky and Bayley.

Will Sky being champion change that? Or will more issues arise because of it?

Something to watch for.

In the meantime, here’s hoping Kai’s recovery continues going as well as she made it sound.