Report: Kairi Sane returning to WWE

While SummerSlam was taking up all the headlines yesterday, and rightfully so, PW Insider reported some interesting news — KAIRI, who wrestled under the name Kairi Sane while she worked for WWE, will be making her return to the company. Insider claimed this will be happening “possibly as soon as this week.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed Sane will be coming back but said it may not be until November because she has dates to complete in Japan, like a match on the Sept. 8 All Japan Pro Wrestling show.

For her part, Sane released the following late last night:

“Hey guys, it’s KAIRI. I want to tell you something. I will have a press conference tomorrow and will be streaming on YouTube right after. Thank you so much.”

Sane left WWE when her contract expired in 2021 after acting as an ambassador for the company in Japan shortly after the COVID pandemic hit. Earlier this year she revealed she was a free agent while hinting at working with AEW or WWE.

It looks like she made her decision.