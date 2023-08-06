Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included SummerSlam 2023, the Street Profits showing off a new look, and Chad Gable lasting more than five minutes with GUNTHER, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Matt Riddle

Riddle did the job this week on Raw for GUNTHER’s fodder henchman, Ludwig Kaiser. The cherry on top was Matt being one of the jabronis tossed out of the ring by Omos during the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim. The Original Bro might need Randy Orton to return to WWE if he hopes to receive a push any time soon.

Stock Down #2: Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus

Despite what Triple H claims, it sure seems like a planned match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus was cut from SummerSlam. One of the reasons why this happened is because their feud just hasn’t been all that interesting, so when time constraints popped up for SummerSlam, their match became expendable.

Stock Down #1: Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is leaving WWE soon, and while it’s not confirmed yet that SummerSlam was her last match, there’s a decent chance she’s done with the promotion after being choked out by Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

It’s cool that Ronda decided to put over a close friend on her way out the door, but the match itself was absolutely terrible. Watching real MMA stars trying to do a fake version of it in pro wrestling often falls flat, but this was so bad that Baszler might actually be worse off just for being part of the fight.

This match is a fitting way to end Ronda’s second run with WWE, which began in January 2022 when she won the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. It became clear very early on that Ronda was worse in the ring than she was during her original run, and she quickly became just another name on the roster instead of a must watch attraction. Now she can quietly exit the company after losing this very bad match, and things will improve when WWE doesn’t have to bump wrestlers like Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch off future PPVs in order to make room for Rousey.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Seth Rollins

The Judgment Day is arguably the hottest heel act on Raw, but World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has walked out of two straight PPVs against Finn Balor still holding the gold. If the top heel group on Raw can’t beat Seth, he might be holding onto the belt for quite some time.

Stock Up #2: IYO SKY

IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam to defeat Bianca Belair and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. This now opens the door for singles programs with IYO against top stars like Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

Stock Up #1: Cody Rhodes

Rhodes beat Lesnar clean at SummerSlam and received a big endorsement afterwards from The Beast. There aren’t too many wrestlers who get this kind of booking against Lesnar, so this is a reminder that Cody still has a chance to be the guy who eventually dethrones Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?