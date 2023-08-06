WWE hit Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan last night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) for its SummerSlam premium live event and what a show it was. Roman Reigns is still on top as the WWE Universal champion AND the Tribal Chief, but he needed some unexpected help to get there. Meanwhile, Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Bianca Belair — who just won the title herself — to become the new women’s champion.

Here are all the highlights from the evening:

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Slim Jim Battle Royal

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler — MMA Rules

GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

IYO SKY cashes in to become WWE Women’s Champion

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso — Tribal Combat

Logan Paul trash talks his way to his private jet

LA Knight basks in his SummerSlam Battle Royal win

