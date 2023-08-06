The main event of tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, featured the one and only Roman Reigns putting his WWE Universal championship on the line against Jey Uso in TRIBAL COMBAT. That meant no rules, anything goes, and a victory would make Jey the new Tribal Chief.

Could this really be the end of Reigns’ 1,070+ days as champion?

No.

It was never going to be the end.

By even Reigns’ standards, the match was a bit slow rolling. They spent quite a bit of time building anticipation, taking their time with every move they made, emphasizing each shot from a kendo stick, or a chair. Paul Heyman cried at ringside while Jey dished out punishment to his cousin. Even when it came time for a big bump through a table, they took way too long to get to it, teasing it out for several minutes before going through with it.

When the fight spilled out into the crowd, that’s when Solo Sikoa showed up to get involved, launching a surprise attack on Jey, putting him through a table. He quite literally dragged his body towards the ring, stopping only to pick him up and throw him up over his shoulders as Reigns demanded he put him in the ring to finish him off.

And then he stood him up for the Spike into the Spear, but Jey moved aside and Reigns crashed through Sikoa before Jey speared Roman. The match finally had some steam.

When Solo recovered, Reigns called to him for a hand. But Solo, seething from the spear, hesitated. A tense standoff ended only when Jey speared Reigns through the barricade. Despite this, Sikoa continued his assault on Jey. It didn’t last long, because Jey superkicked him on the announcer’s table and splashed him through it, just like he did Jimmy weeks ago.

Back in the ring, he hit a Spear and splash on Reigns and it looked over.

And then a hooded figure pulled Jey out of the ring as he was trying to pin Roman.

He revealed himself.

It was Jimmy.

Why?

“Fuck you, Jimmy” chants rang out.

He superkicked Jey anyway, and threw him back in the ring. Reigns finished the job by spearing Jey through a table in the corner.

And still your WWE Universal champion.

