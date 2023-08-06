What was ‘Match of the Night’ at SummerSlam?

WWE has put a bow tie around its SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Detroit, Michigan, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) with Jimmy Uso returning to break our hearts by turning on his brother Jey, costing him the WWE Universal championship and keeping Roman Reigns firmly entrenched as Tribal Chief.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Bianca Belair winning the women’s championship from Asuka in a triple threat that also included Charlotte Flair. However, just after, Iyo Sky cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the title herself. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins retained the world heavyweight championship over Finn Balor thanks to the Money in the Bank briefcase. GUNTHER continued his long reign as Intercontinental champion when he pinned Drew McIntyre. Shayna Baszler choked out Ronda Rousey. Cody Rhodes slayed The Beast that is Brock Lesnar. LA Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal. And, lastly, Logan Paul used brass knuckles to put down Ricochet.

