As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Jimmy Uso turn on Jey Uso to ensure Roman Reigns remains WWE Universal champion, Iyo Sky win the women’s championship immediately after Bianca Belair won it from Asuka, Seth Rollins retain the world heavyweight championship, GUNTHER continue his streak as Intercontinental champion by taking out Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler submit Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes pin Brock Lesnar to win their rubber match (and then get a big endorsement from him after the fact), LA Knight win the Slim Jim Battle Royal to a thunderous ovation, and Logan Paul put some brass knuckles to use to score a cheat victory over Ricochet.

