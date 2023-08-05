Becky Lynch is making the best out of not being booked for SummerSlam

As you may have heard, Becky Lynch does not have a match at SummerSlam this year.

This has been a topic of conversation around the wrestle web, because as far back as WrestleMania we’ve been expect Lynch’s feud with Trish Stratus to payoff at the Biggest Party of the Summer. While the program hasn’t lived up to the expectations of many, the decision to bump two legendary women’s wrestlers from the card — allegedly for timing issues — is a curious one.

And when one of WWE’s Women’s champions didn’t make the cut either? It’s given some reason to once again question the company’s commitment to and interest in its women’s division.

Rhea Ripley, the aforementioned Women’s titleholder who won’t be wrestling in Detroit tonight (Aug. 5), had some social media fun with her status. Now it’s Lynch’s turn.

First, she reacted to an earlier report that she would be in the Motor City this weekend and might be involved in something that would promote the Stratus match that’s been rescheduled to the Aug. 14 Raw...

Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember. https://t.co/9fXwhmCLrX pic.twitter.com/St0mWfjbwR — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 4, 2023

While another outlet says she isn’t there, it wouldn’t be the first time Becky put in some Twitter work to throw us off about her plans. Her follow-up is doesn’t seem to be trying to do anything like that; it’s just about making the best of a bad situation...

Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given.



What’s everyone else up to this weekend?! pic.twitter.com/DADLcT9XU1 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 5, 2023

Sometimes I guess that’s all you can do, right?