There hasn’t really been a major threat to GUNTHER’s long reign as Intercontinental champion throughout the 417+ days he’s held the title. There wasn’t exactly much reason to believe the latest challenge, Drew McIntyre, would bring an end to that historic run.

He got the chance at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. If he won, he would keep GUNTHER from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s streak of 454 days as champion and become Intercontinental champion for just the second time, 14 years after his first reign.

Nope!

GUNTHER’s long reign, inching closer and closer to a new record, continued when he pinned McIntyre after a powerbomb.

The match, predictably enough, was one hell of a slobberknocker. It was GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre, what else would it be? They earned a “this is awesome” chant after a great near fall following a Claymore, but like I said, GUNTHER never really seemed to be in trouble here.

Who’s next?

